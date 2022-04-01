Raymond James Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $8.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $628.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

