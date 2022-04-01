Raymond James Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $8.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.90.
Shares of AVAH stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $628.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
