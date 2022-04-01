Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Raymond James stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Raymond James by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

