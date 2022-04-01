RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

RCMT traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $114.90 million, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.67.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

