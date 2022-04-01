Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given New GBX 91 Price Target at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.19) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.55) to GBX 7,800 ($102.17) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,482.20.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 513,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,265. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.