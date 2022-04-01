Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.98) to GBX 7,460 ($97.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($115.27) to GBX 9,100 ($119.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,520 ($98.51).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,918.57 ($77.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £42.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,315.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,937.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,006.68.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

