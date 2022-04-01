Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Update

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWBYF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

