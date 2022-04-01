Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.75). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redbox Entertainment.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
