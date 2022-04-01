Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.75). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redbox Entertainment.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.

Shares of Redbox Entertainment stock traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 2.31. 278,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,054. Redbox Entertainment has a 1 year low of 1.61 and a 1 year high of 27.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

