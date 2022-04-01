Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Up 24.9% in March

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 422,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REED traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,679. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

