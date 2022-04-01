Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE REG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,828. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

