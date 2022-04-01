Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Welltower by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.65.

Shares of WELL opened at $96.14 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $98.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 123.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

