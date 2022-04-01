Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

