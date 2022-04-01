Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

GNRC opened at $297.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.41. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

