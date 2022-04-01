Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $387,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,786,000 after buying an additional 173,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,459,000 after buying an additional 1,818,126 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

