Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $161.48 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $104.99 and a one year high of $169.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

