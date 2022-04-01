Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $237.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.01 and a 200 day moving average of $242.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

