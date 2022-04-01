Render Token Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Render Token has a total market cap of $711.95 million and $27.46 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00006609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00109194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 231,614,572 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

