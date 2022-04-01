renDOGE Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $405,111.85 and $20,670.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.01 or 0.07438657 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.26 or 1.00122866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

