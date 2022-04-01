ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOL. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.

ReneSola stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 11,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,017. The firm has a market cap of $414.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

