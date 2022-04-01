Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $22.29. Renren shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 473 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Renren by 39.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in Renren in the 4th quarter valued at $2,797,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

