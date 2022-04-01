Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $22.29. Renren shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 473 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65.
Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
