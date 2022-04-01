Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Malvern Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 million, a P/E ratio of -402.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,134,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

