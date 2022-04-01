Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $643.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.