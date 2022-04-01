Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SRAX, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SRAX in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.71 per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.83 on Thursday. SRAX has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $126.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $5,243,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

