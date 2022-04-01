Research Analysts Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.33.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $777.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $559.45 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $346,160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

