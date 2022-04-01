Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intel (INTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently:

3/31/2022 – Intel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Intel was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

2/25/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/21/2022 – Intel was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/18/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Intel was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2022 – Intel was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/15/2022 – Intel was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Intel was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/14/2022 – Intel was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

