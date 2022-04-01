ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $150,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $243.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.51. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

