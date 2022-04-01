ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.20. 8,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $76,787,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $73,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.