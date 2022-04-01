REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REVG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 363,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,288. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. REV Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $843.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of REV Group by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in REV Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.