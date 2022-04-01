Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 42,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.59% and a negative return on equity of 181.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 357,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 66,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 211,332 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

