Reviewing Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Green Plains and Cyclo Therapeutics are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Green Plains has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -2.33% -6.45% -3.25% Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Plains and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $2.83 billion 0.59 -$65.99 million ($1.33) -23.32 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 12.87 -$14.29 million ($2.26) -1.40

Cyclo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Green Plains and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 0 10 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Green Plains currently has a consensus price target of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 53.50%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 404.73%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Green Plains.

Summary

Green Plains beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil, as well as grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 29 ethanol storage facilities; 4 fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,300 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

