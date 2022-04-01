Reviewing Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) & Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 3.13 $27.58 million $3.05 8.86 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.60 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 36.62% 12.59% 1.46% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Timberland Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

