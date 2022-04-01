Reviewing Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zosano Pharma and TG Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma $790,000.00 46.69 -$29.92 million ($0.27) -0.81 TG Therapeutics $6.69 million 205.37 -$348.10 million ($2.63) -3.66

Zosano Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zosano Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zosano Pharma and TG Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 TG Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50

Zosano Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 818.27%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 300.21%. Given Zosano Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zosano Pharma is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zosano Pharma and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma -3,812.10% -80.12% -54.84% TG Therapeutics -5,204.07% -101.11% -76.53%

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats TG Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system. The company was founded in October 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma. The company also develops Cosibelimab, a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that binds to programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and blocks its interactions with PD-1 and B7.1 receptors; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK compared to ibrutinib in in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. In addition, it has various licensed preclinical programs for BET, interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4, and GITR; and collaboration agreements with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novimmune SA, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Jubilant Biosys. The company has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; and Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

