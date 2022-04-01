RigoBlock Achieves Market Capitalization of $347,175.27 (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $347,175.27 and approximately $2,124.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One RigoBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.75 or 0.07247224 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,170.36 or 1.00025826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00045622 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RigoBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

