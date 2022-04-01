Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.25. Rimini Street shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 839 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $506.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,188 shares of company stock valued at $126,428. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.