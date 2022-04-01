Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,212.88.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,837. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,215,000 after purchasing an additional 194,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

