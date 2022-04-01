RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.08

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.08 and traded as high as C$25.65. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$25.23, with a volume of 1,091,509 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REI.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

