ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Short Interest Update

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ROC Energy Acquisition stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,846. ROC Energy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.