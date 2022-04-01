Rockland Trust Co. Sells 415 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $441.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.54 and its 200 day moving average is $372.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

