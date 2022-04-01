Rockland Trust Co. Takes $381,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Newmont by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after acquiring an additional 801,788 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

