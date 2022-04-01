Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 39,055 Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Sequans Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Sequans Communications were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of SQNS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 9,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,106. Sequans Communications S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $439.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

