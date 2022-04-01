Roubaix Capital LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 106,664 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up about 3.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $834,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 117.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 5,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,041. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

