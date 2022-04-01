Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 129,602 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 129,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 27,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,432. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

