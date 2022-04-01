Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 142,957 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Roubaix Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,957 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Ondas were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ondas by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

ONDS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $320.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of -1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.

