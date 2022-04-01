Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 80,367 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,367 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

KRUS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $538.14 million, a PE ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.