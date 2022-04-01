Roubaix Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises about 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vicor by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $71.40. 15,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.86. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

