Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 306.25 ($4.01).

LON NWG opened at GBX 215.90 ($2.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.60.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

