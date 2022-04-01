Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.02.

RGLD traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $144.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $95,486,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after buying an additional 621,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,306,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $18,580,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 194.6% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after buying an additional 144,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

