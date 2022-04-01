RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 662 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $212.25. 6,005,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495,353. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

