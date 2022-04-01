RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 662 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $212.25. 6,005,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

