RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,795 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.83. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

