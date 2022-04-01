RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.28 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $190.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,685. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.62 and a 200 day moving average of $207.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

